Pakistan says 'US-Iran indirect talks are taking place'

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Thursday that indirect negotiations were being held to end the war in Iran, using Islamabad as an intermediary.



Dar, who is also deputy prime minister, described speculation about "peace talks" as "unnecessary," adding: "In reality, U.S.-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan.



"In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran. Brotherly countries of Turkey and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative," he wrote on X.





AFP