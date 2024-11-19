Hezbollah announces rocket attack on paratrooper training base in Karmiel Settlement

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on paratrooper training base in Karmiel Settlement
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on paratrooper training base in Karmiel Settlement

Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it launched a rocket barrage targeting a paratrooper training base in the Karmiel settlement. 

According to a statement by the group, the attack struck the facility.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israe

Training Base

Karmiel Settlement

Rockets

Hezbollah

Hezbollah's refusal to Israel's request to strike if ceasefire is violated could jeopardize negotiations, CNN cites Israeli source
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Ain al-Tineh to meet Speaker Berri
