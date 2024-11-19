Italy condemns 'intolerable' Israeli attack against UN force in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 11:09
High views
Italy condemns &#39;intolerable&#39; Israeli attack against UN force in Lebanon
Italy condemns 'intolerable' Israeli attack against UN force in Lebanon

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that Israel on Tuesday staged an "intolerable" new attack on the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

"Today there was a new attack. Three rockets fell on Chamaa. It is intolerable," the minister said on the sidelines of EU talks in Brussels. The UNIFIL force has complained of increasing attacks by Israel since it started its campaign targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.


AFP

