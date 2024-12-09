Israeli drone strike on Bint Jbeil and artillery shelling reported on Majdal Zoun in Tyre

Lebanon News
2024-12-09 | 05:22
Israeli drone strike on Bint Jbeil and artillery shelling reported on Majdal Zoun in Tyre
0min
Israeli drone strike on Bint Jbeil and artillery shelling reported on Majdal Zoun in Tyre

An Israeli drone strike targeted the Dawra area in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, according to local sources, marking the second attack on the town on Monday. 

Simultaneously, Israeli artillery fire hit the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, escalating tensions along the border.  

