US senator quotes Rubio saying no more Venezuela strikes
World News
03-01-2026 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US senator quotes Rubio saying no more Venezuela strikes
The United States has completed its military action in Venezuela after capturing leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, a U.S. senator said Saturday, quoting Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"He anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody," Senator Mike Lee, a Republican initially critical of the operation, wrote on X after what he said was a telephone call with Rubio.
AFP
World News
United States
Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Related Articles
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
