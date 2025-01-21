LBCI sources: Quintet Committee Ambassadors to meet Wednesday afternoon

2025-01-21 | 11:51
LBCI sources: Quintet Committee Ambassadors to meet Wednesday afternoon
LBCI sources: Quintet Committee Ambassadors to meet Wednesday afternoon

Sources have informed LBCI that the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee are scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday afternoon. 

The discussions are expected to focus on the latest developments and ongoing efforts related to the situation in Lebanon.  

