Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
LBCI sources: Quintet Committee Ambassadors to meet Wednesday afternoon
Lebanon News
2025-01-21 | 11:51
LBCI sources: Quintet Committee Ambassadors to meet Wednesday afternoon
Sources have informed LBCI that the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee are scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The discussions are expected to focus on the latest developments and ongoing efforts related to the situation in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Quintet
Committee
Ambassadors
Israel's army conducts large-scale demolitions near southern Lebanese town
Public education unions announce strike over delayed productivity allowance payments
Latest News
Lebanon News
12:33
PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect
Learn More