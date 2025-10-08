Israeli drones fly at low altitude over several towns in southern Lebanon: NNA

Lebanon News
08-10-2025 | 03:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over several towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over several towns in southern Lebanon: NNA

The National News Agency reported that Israeli reconnaissance drones were flying at low altitude over several towns in southern Lebanon, including Kfour, Toul, Harouf, Jibchit, and Zebdine.

Lebanon News

drones

altitude

several

towns

southern

Lebanon:

LBCI Next
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam
Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18

US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

LBCI
Middle East News
05:59

Erdogan: SDF must uphold their commitments and support national unity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
World News
05:33

Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More