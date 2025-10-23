News
Arous Beirut
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
23-10-2025 | 13:33
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
According to Israel’s Channel 12, the Israeli army has launched airstrikes on several locations in southern Lebanon. Details on targets or casualties have not yet been confirmed.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrikes
Lebanese and French judicial officials discuss strengthening cooperation in Beirut
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
