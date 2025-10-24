Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one

Lebanon News
24-10-2025 | 13:37
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
0min
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one

An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle on the Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh road in South Lebanon resulted in one person killed on Friday.

