News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
Lebanon News
24-10-2025 | 13:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle on the Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh road in South Lebanon resulted in one person killed on Friday.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
Target
Vehicle
South Lebanon
Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr
Zawtar El Gharbiyeh
Kill
Next
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:07
US sanctions Colombian President Petro, citing illicit drugs
World News
15:07
US sanctions Colombian President Petro, citing illicit drugs
0
Middle East News
13:58
Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source
Middle East News
13:58
Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source
0
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
0
Lebanon News
11:09
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:09
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
0
Middle East News
2025-10-19
UN says Yemen's Houthis detaining 20 staff, including 15 foreigners
Middle East News
2025-10-19
UN says Yemen's Houthis detaining 20 staff, including 15 foreigners
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza to technocrat committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza to technocrat committee
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
2
Lebanon News
10:02
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
10:02
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike
3
Lebanon News
05:26
Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:26
Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:25
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:25
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:45
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
Lebanon News
06:45
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
7
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
8
Lebanon News
11:09
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:09
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More