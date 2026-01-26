News
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
26-01-2026 | 12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli army has stepped up near-daily airstrikes on Lebanon, expanding its attacks to target specific areas with bunker-busting munitions, in an apparent effort to weaken Hezbollah's military capabilities.
According to Israeli assessments, the strikes are focused on sites believed to be underground facilities used by the group. The escalation is part of broader Israeli operational planning aimed at confronting Hezbollah should it choose to enter a potential conflict in defense of Iran, in the event of a direct attack on Tehran.
Israeli security officials have stressed the need to take preventive measures to stop Hezbollah from becoming an active party in any war involving Iran, particularly through attacks on Israel.
Within Israel's security and military establishment, the growing U.S. military presence in the region and ongoing American maneuvers are seen as signals that a countdown toward a possible strike on Iran may have begun. Those maneuvers reportedly include scenarios dealing with an Iranian response that would go beyond missile and drone attacks on Israel to include strikes on strategic targets across the region.
At the same time, Israeli security and military authorities have warned against becoming directly entangled in an attack on Iran, citing the serious risks such a move would pose to Israel's security. The warnings follow an Israeli report estimating that any war between Israel and Iran, within the context of a U.S.-led attack, would be more complex and longer than previous wars.
Israeli army Northern Command chief Rafi Milo has told residents in northern Israel that a U.S. war on Iran, if it occurs, would have a significant impact on Israel. He warned that part of Iran's response would likely affect the north. He pointed to the possibility of Hezbollah’s involvement, keeping the area on the highest level of readiness for both defense and potential combat.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Iran
Readiness
Regional
War
