Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false

Lebanon News
19-11-2025 | 05:29
High views

0min


Western sources told LBCI that claims linking the cancellation of Lebanese Army Chief General Rodolphe Haykal’s visit to Washington to a poor relationship with U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus are false.

The sources confirmed that the relationship between them is good, noting that their previous meetings were positive.

They also pointed out that Ortagus is considered one of the strongest advocates for the Lebanese army in Washington.

