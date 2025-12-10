Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source

10-12-2025 | 10:35
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source

A Syrian source told LBCI that the recent Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus was “not positive” and described the draft proposed by the Lebanese side as “poor.”

Lebanese sources expressed surprise at reports of a negative atmosphere from the Syrian side. 

They emphasized that Lebanon intends to facilitate cooperation but cannot bypass the country’s legal and institutional frameworks.

