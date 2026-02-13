RSF committed atrocities during al-Fashir capture: UN body

Rapid Support Forces violations in Sudan during the capture of the city of al-Fashir amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday.



Darfur's al-Fashir fell to RSF forces in October 2025 after a long siege that led to mass killings.



Based on interviews with over 140 victims and witnesses conducted in Sudan's Northern state and in eastern Chad in late 2025, the U.N. Human Rights Office documented more than 6,000 killings in the first three days of the RSF offensive on al-Fashir after the siege, it said.



RSF committed "widespread atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity," said a report published by the Human Rights Office.







Reuters