Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year's cancellation

Lebanon News
19-01-2026 | 01:32
High views
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year's cancellation
0min
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year's cancellation

Sources told LBCI that the Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal is scheduled to visit Washington from February 3 to February 5, after the trip was cancelled last year.

