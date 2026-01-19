Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment

Families of the victims of the Beirut port explosion announced a move to challenge the appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of Customs.



In a statement, they said they would prevent Azzi from assuming her duties, arguing that the decision shows the state no longer respects its people or the cause of the victims.



They accused the authorities of hiding behind slogans and invoking the presumption of innocence to push through what they described as blatant political and sectarian patronage.



The families said they would oppose the appointment using all lawful means.



They added that the authorities appeared determined to close the chapter on the bloodshed by rewarding those implicated or shielded by political protection, treating the victims’ lives as numbers and the families’ suffering as something that can be brushed aside through political deals.