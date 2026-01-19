News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
10
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
10
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment
Lebanon News
19-01-2026 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment
Families of the victims of the Beirut port explosion announced a move to challenge the appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of Customs.
In a statement, they said they would prevent Azzi from assuming her duties, arguing that the decision shows the state no longer respects its people or the cause of the victims.
They accused the authorities of hiding behind slogans and invoking the presumption of innocence to push through what they described as blatant political and sectarian patronage.
The families said they would oppose the appointment using all lawful means.
They added that the authorities appeared determined to close the chapter on the bloodshed by rewarding those implicated or shielded by political protection, treating the victims’ lives as numbers and the families’ suffering as something that can be brushed aside through political deals.
Lebanon News
grows
Beirut
blast
families
oppose
Gracia
customs
appointment
Next
Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
0
Lebanon News
06:07
Justice Minister says Beirut Port probe ongoing, objects appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs
Lebanon News
06:07
Justice Minister says Beirut Port probe ongoing, objects appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
FM Rajji briefs families of Beirut port blast victims on latest developments
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
FM Rajji briefs families of Beirut port blast victims on latest developments
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
LBCI sources: Financial prosecutor questions Beirut Airport customs staff over data tampering
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
LBCI sources: Financial prosecutor questions Beirut Airport customs staff over data tampering
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:07
Justice Minister says Beirut Port probe ongoing, objects appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs
Lebanon News
06:07
Justice Minister says Beirut Port probe ongoing, objects appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:32
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Lebanon News
01:32
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Middle East News
08:32
Kurdish-led force says armed group attacks Syria prison holding thousands of Islamic State members
Middle East News
08:32
Kurdish-led force says armed group attacks Syria prison holding thousands of Islamic State members
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-05
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-05
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:11
Yemen humanitarian crisis to worsen in 2026 amid funding cuts: UN
Middle East News
08:11
Yemen humanitarian crisis to worsen in 2026 amid funding cuts: UN
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran
3
Lebanon News
01:32
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Lebanon News
01:32
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
4
Lebanon News
04:30
Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment
Lebanon News
04:30
Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon
6
Middle East News
11:07
Iran president says any attack on supreme leader would be declaration of war
Middle East News
11:07
Iran president says any attack on supreme leader would be declaration of war
7
Lebanon News
06:07
Justice Minister says Beirut Port probe ongoing, objects appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs
Lebanon News
06:07
Justice Minister says Beirut Port probe ongoing, objects appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of customs
8
Middle East News
05:26
Iran minister won't attend Davos, 'not right' after deadly protests: Organisers
Middle East News
05:26
Iran minister won't attend Davos, 'not right' after deadly protests: Organisers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More