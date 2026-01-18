News
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
News Bulletin Reports
18-01-2026 | 12:50
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The appointment of Gracia Azzi as director general of Customs has triggered strong and negative reactions toward the government and the presidency.
Azzi faces legal charges related to negligence in the Beirut Port explosion, as well as a separate case involving money laundering, abuse of power, and illicit enrichment.
A review of reactions and comments on Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s post reveals the scale of public anger sparked by the appointment.
Salam sought to justify the decision by citing the absence of a final judicial ruling against Azzi and invoking the presumption of innocence.
However, hundreds of responses criticized the move as a blow to the reform process and a moral affront to the Beirut port explosion case.
Some questioned how the appointment was approved without the Cabinet reviewing a report by the Special Investigation Commission regarding Azzi’s bank accounts and overseas assets.
Others asked what standards allow the appointment or promotion of a person under suspicion in two major cases.
Several commentators argued that the presumption of innocence does not justify promotion to senior posts, at least until court rulings are issued.
According to ministerial sources, the Cabinet’s appointment mechanism generally involves announcing vacancies, receiving applications from within and outside the civil service, conducting evaluations and interviews, and shortlisting candidates.
However, this mechanism does not apply to certain military, judicial, or diplomatic posts, or to positions subject to specific legal requirements.
The post of Customs director general is among those restricted to the customs corps, based on existing legal provisions, though a differing legal opinion allows for appointments from outside the corps, citing past precedents.
Only one name, Gracia Azzi, was presented to ministers for the post, despite the availability of several eligible candidates within the Customs administration, according to ministerial sources.
Some government sources said Azzi’s nomination came from the presidency. Following her appointment, Azzi publicly thanked the president for his confidence.
MP Mark Daou addressed Prime Minister Salam in a post, saying that those who insisted on Azzi’s appointment should bear responsibility for it, adding that Salam was not required to shoulder the decision alone.
He called on those who pushed for the appointment for personal interests rather than the public good to explain their insistence to the public.
Several ministers told LBCI they later recognized the gravity of the decision after gauging the scale of public backlash.
The use of the presumption of innocence to justify the appointment also became a target of public ridicule, with some sarcastically suggesting appointing figures facing serious charges to senior government posts, reflecting the depth of public discontent over the decision.
Lebanon News
