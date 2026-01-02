UAE confirms its last forces have left Yemen: Statement

02-01-2026 | 10:53
UAE confirms its last forces have left Yemen: Statement
UAE confirms its last forces have left Yemen: Statement

The United Arab Emirates confirmed its last troops had left Yemen and called for de-escalation as Abu Dhabi-backed separatists were hit by deadly airstrikes on Friday.

"The UAE concluded the presence of its counterterrorism forces," a government official said, adding it "remains committed to dialogue, de-escalation, and internationally supported processes as the only sustainable path to peace.”

