UAE confirms its last forces have left Yemen: Statement
Middle East News
02-01-2026 | 10:53
UAE confirms its last forces have left Yemen: Statement
The United Arab Emirates confirmed its last troops had left Yemen and called for de-escalation as Abu Dhabi-backed separatists were hit by deadly airstrikes on Friday.
"The UAE concluded the presence of its counterterrorism forces," a government official said, adding it "remains committed to dialogue, de-escalation, and internationally supported processes as the only sustainable path to peace."
AFP
Middle East News
United Arab Emirates
Yemen
Abu Dhabi
