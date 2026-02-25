China to buy up to 120 additional Airbus aircraft: German chancellor

25-02-2026 | 08:00
China to buy up to 120 additional Airbus aircraft: German chancellor

China will buy up to 120 additional aircraft from European aviation giant Airbus, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday in Beijing, following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"The Chinese leadership will be ordering a larger number of additional aircraft from Airbus. The total order will include up to 120 additional aircraft," Merz told reporters, adding that it "demonstrates how worthwhile such trips can be."

AFP

