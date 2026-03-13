UN chief launches $325 million appeal to support Lebanon in Israel war

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched a $325 million humanitarian appeal on Friday to support Lebanon as it responds to the displacement crisis caused by the war between Hezbollah and Israel.



"I am pleased to join all of you today as we launch a Flash Humanitarian Appeal of $325 million to support the people of Lebanon," Guterres said during a conference attended by representatives of U.N. agencies and donor countries at the Lebanese prime minister's office.



The appeal "will sustain and expand life-saving assistance over the next three months -- including food, clean water, health care, education, protection and other vital services", he added.





AFP