Israeli military says strike on Zrariyeh bridge sends message to Lebanese state

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the targeting of the Zrariyeh bridge on the Litani River was intended to send a message to the Lebanese state.



In a post on X, Adraee said members of Hezbollah had used the bridge to move from northern to South Lebanon and prepare to confront the Israeli army.



He added that the strike also carried a message to the Lebanese authorities that Israel would attack any infrastructure used by Hezbollah inside Lebanon to target Israel.