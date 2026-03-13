Lebanese Army warns against scanning QR codes after Israeli aircraft drops leaflets over Beirut

The Lebanese Army said that an Israeli aircraft dropped paper leaflets over Beirut amid ongoing Israeli attacks across different regions of the country.



According to the army, the leaflets contained QR codes linking to accounts on WhatsApp and Facebook, intended to facilitate communication with "Unit 504," a human intelligence unit within the Israeli army responsible for recruiting informants.



The Lebanese Army warned citizens about the risks of scanning the codes or accessing the links, stressing that doing so could carry legal consequences and pose serious security risks.



The statement added that clicking links could allow unauthorized access to mobile phones and personal data.