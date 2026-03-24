France urges Israel 'to refrain' from seizing south Lebanon zone: Minister to AFP

Israel should "refrain" from sending in forces to take control of a zone in south Lebanon, France's foreign minister told AFP on Tuesday, saying such a move would have "major humanitarian consequences."



"We urge the Israeli authorities to refrain from such ground operations, which would have major humanitarian consequences and would exacerbate the country's already dire situation," Jean-Noel Barrot said.



Israel said earlier its military would take control of south Lebanon up to the Litani River, around 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border.





AFP