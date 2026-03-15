Hamas official killed in Israel strike in South Lebanon's Sidon: Group source to AFP

Lebanon News
15-03-2026 | 08:55
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Hamas official killed in Israel strike in South Lebanon&#39;s Sidon: Group source to AFP
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Hamas official killed in Israel strike in South Lebanon's Sidon: Group source to AFP

An Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Sidon area early Sunday killed a Hamas official, a source from the Palestinian militant group told AFP.

The source, requesting anonymity, said the strike killed Hamas official Wissam Taha, after state media earlier reported a strike on an apartment in a residential building in a northern district of Sidon.

The coastal city is home to Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, which Israel has previously struck in recent months, saying it was targeting Hamas.



AFP
 

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Hamas

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