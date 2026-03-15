An Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Sidon area early Sunday killed a Hamas official, a source from the Palestinian militant group told AFP.



The source, requesting anonymity, said the strike killed Hamas official Wissam Taha, after state media earlier reported a strike on an apartment in a residential building in a northern district of Sidon.



The coastal city is home to Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, which Israel has previously struck in recent months, saying it was targeting Hamas.







AFP