News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
News Bulletin Reports
22-03-2026 | 14:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel, which has stated it is determined to eliminate Hezbollah, is seeking to engage the group on multiple fronts in order to disperse its capabilities.
Alongside the southern front along the border, Israel considers a battle in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley to be a major confrontation.
Bekaa is seen as a central hub of Hezbollah’s military arsenal, and Israel says long-range rockets that reach deep into Israeli territory are launched from there, including a missile fired days ago that Israeli media said reached the Gaza envelope area.
Questions remain about whether Israel could invade the Bekaa Valley in the same way it has attempted ground incursions in southern Lebanon, or whether the Israeli army might try to advance through the Mount Hermon line, then move west toward Rachaiya and continue toward the Bekaa. Such a move would effectively separate the Bekaa from southern Lebanon and cut Hezbollah’s supply lines between the two fronts.
However, such a scenario would be militarily costly for Israel if it does not secure victory in the battle of Khiam, where Israeli efforts are currently focused in the eastern sector.
A less costly scenario would be an airborne landing in the Bekaa, but that would require Syrian approval to use its airspace, which does not appear available at this time.
At the same time, press reports said Tel Aviv attempted to persuade Damascus to intervene directly in the war and confront Hezbollah to dismantle its missiles, but Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa rejected the request, reportedly with support from several Arab countries, as Damascus has no interest in opening new fronts or shifting its borders.
Instead, Syria is currently focused on protecting its borders with Lebanon and Iraq by deploying military forces amid fears of movements by Hezbollah or Iraqi armed groups as a result of the war with Iran, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Amid these developments, Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has previously conducted a series of diplomatic contacts to ensure stability along Lebanon’s eastern border.
As a result, Syria does not appear likely to support Israel, at least for now.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Bekaa
front
Hezbollah
expands
beyond
south
Israel targets bridges and border areas in South Lebanon as fighting continues: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-20
Lebanon war intensifies as Israel splits fronts, opens third front in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-20
Lebanon war intensifies as Israel splits fronts, opens third front in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-11
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-11
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
0
Middle East News
2026-03-16
Iran FM says ready to take war with Israel, US 'as far as' necessary
Middle East News
2026-03-16
Iran FM says ready to take war with Israel, US 'as far as' necessary
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Israel targets bridges and border areas in South Lebanon as fighting continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Israel targets bridges and border areas in South Lebanon as fighting continues: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Mental health support during war: Helping children cope with fear and loss
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Mental health support during war: Helping children cope with fear and loss
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Lebanon-Israel talks stall amid ongoing fire: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-21
Lebanon-Israel talks stall amid ongoing fire: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-20
Lebanon war intensifies as Israel splits fronts, opens third front in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-20
Lebanon war intensifies as Israel splits fronts, opens third front in Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-16
Israeli army says it began “limited” ground operations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-16
Israeli army says it began “limited” ground operations in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:49
Israeli army strikes Qasmiyeh Bridge for the second time
Lebanon News
12:49
Israeli army strikes Qasmiyeh Bridge for the second time
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Reuters: Israeli military instructed to accelerate the demolition of Lebanese homes in 'frontline villages,' minister says
Lebanon News
05:48
Reuters: Israeli military instructed to accelerate the demolition of Lebanese homes in 'frontline villages,' minister says
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Beirut MPs oppose planned shelter center, set talks with PM Salam
Lebanon News
04:01
Beirut MPs oppose planned shelter center, set talks with PM Salam
3
Lebanon News
02:22
Israeli army reports raids on alleged Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon, says weapons found
Lebanon News
02:22
Israeli army reports raids on alleged Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon, says weapons found
4
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel army says began 'wave of strikes' on Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel army says began 'wave of strikes' on Hezbollah in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Israel eyes Bekaa front as war with Hezbollah expands beyond the south
6
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on infrastructure in South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
04:08
Hezbollah says attacked soldiers in north Israel's Misgav Am
Middle East News
04:08
Hezbollah says attacked soldiers in north Israel's Misgav Am
8
Lebanon News
15:11
PM Salam to Al Hadath: Each Hezbollah rocket costs Lebanon 10,000 displaced people
Lebanon News
15:11
PM Salam to Al Hadath: Each Hezbollah rocket costs Lebanon 10,000 displaced people
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More