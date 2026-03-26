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Israeli soldier killed in South Lebanon fighting: Military
Lebanon News
26-03-2026 | 04:36
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Israeli soldier killed in South Lebanon fighting: Military
An Israeli soldier was killed in fighting in South Lebanon on Thursday, the military said, after the army announced it was conducting ground operations against Hezbollah.
"Staff sergeant Ori Greenberg, aged 21, from Petah Tikva, a soldier of the Reconnaissance unit, Golani Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon," the military said.
In total, three Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting in South Lebanon since Hezbollah drew the country into war by launching rocket attacks against Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader.
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