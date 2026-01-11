News
Iran internet blackout has now lasted over 60 hours: Monitor
Middle East News
11-01-2026 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran internet blackout has now lasted over 60 hours: Monitor
The nationwide shutdown of the internet in Iran during protests against the authorities remains in place and has now lasted more than 60 hours, monitor Netblocks said on Sunday.
"The censorship measure presents a direct threat to the safety and wellbeing of Iranians at a key moment for the country's future," it said on X, adding that the blackout is "now past the 60 hour mark."
AFP
Middle East News
internet
blackout
lasted
hours:
Monitor
Next
Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker
Jordan says its forces took part in strikes against IS in Syria
Previous
