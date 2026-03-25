Iran wants Lebanon included in any ceasefire, sources tell Reuters

Iran has told intermediaries that Lebanon must be included in any ceasefire agreement with the United States and Israel, six regional sources familiar with Iran's position said, linking an end of the war to ‌a halt to Israel's offensive against Hezbollah.



Iran's Press TV on Wednesday cited an Iranian official saying Tehran wanted any deal with the United States to secure an end to the war both on Iran and other "resistance groups" in the region.



A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that Tehran was still reviewing a U.S. proposal to end the regional war raging for nearly a month, indicating that Tehran had so far stopped short of rejecting it outright.



The six regional sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Tehran had informed mediators as early as mid-March that it sought a deal that would also stop Israel's attacks on Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.



Reuters