Lebanon at real risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN

Nearly a month into the Middle East war, Lebanon is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis that now risks teetering over into a catastrophe, the UN refugee agency warned Friday.



Since March 2, more than a million people -- one in five residents -- have been forced to flee their homes, said the UNHCR.



"The situation remains extremely worrying and the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe... is real," Karolina Lindholm Billing, the agency's representative in Lebanon, told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Beirut.



AFP