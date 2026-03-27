Lebanon at real risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN

Lebanon News
27-03-2026 | 08:40
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Lebanon at real risk of &#39;humanitarian catastrophe&#39;: UN
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Lebanon at real risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN

Nearly a month into the Middle East war, Lebanon is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis that now risks teetering over into a catastrophe, the UN refugee agency warned Friday.

Since March 2, more than a million people -- one in five residents -- have been forced to flee their homes, said the UNHCR.

"The situation remains extremely worrying and the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe... is real," Karolina Lindholm Billing, the agency's representative in Lebanon, told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Beirut.

AFP

Lebanon News

'humanitarian

catastrophe':

Lebanon announces school closures for Catholic and Orthodox Easter holidays
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