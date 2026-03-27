Lebanon announces school closures for Catholic and Orthodox Easter holidays

Lebanon News
27-03-2026 | 08:07
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Lebanon announces school closures for Catholic and Orthodox Easter holidays
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Lebanon announces school closures for Catholic and Orthodox Easter holidays

Lebanon’s public and private secondary schools, along with official and private technical institutes of all types and levels, will close for the upcoming Easter holidays, the Ministry of Education announced.

For the Catholic Christian communities, schools will be closed from the morning of Thursday, April 2, 2026, until the evening of Monday, April 6, 2026, covering Good Friday and Easter.

For the Orthodox Christian communities, closures will run from the morning of Thursday, April 9, 2026, until the evening of Monday, April 13, 2026, also in observance of Good Friday and Easter.

The announcement was made by Rima Karami, Lebanon’s Minister of Education and Higher Education, emphasizing the ministry’s commitment to coordinating school schedules with national and religious observances.

Lebanon News

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