Lebanese army announces death of soldier killed in Israeli strike near Tyre

The Lebanese army announced the death of soldier Ali Hussein Ajam, who was killed on March 30, 2026, after an Israeli airstrike targeted the al-Amriyeh checkpoint near Tyre.



According to the statement, Ajam was born on December 2, 1994, in Machta Hammoud in Akkar. He had received commendations from the army commander on several occasions.



He was unmarried.



The army added that funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.