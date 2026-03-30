Israeli strike near Beirut suburbs kills three Hezbollah members: AFP

An Israeli airstrike on a residential building near Beirut's southern suburbs killed at least three Hezbollah members on Monday, a security source told AFP.



The strike "targeted an office used by Hezbollah, killing three members and seriously wounding three others," while the Israeli army, for its part, announced it had "begun striking Hezbollah infrastructures in Beirut."



An AFP photographer said the targeted apartment is located in a neighbourhood crowded with shops and commercial establishments, several of which were damaged, adding that armed Hezbollah members set up a security cordon following the strike.



AFP



