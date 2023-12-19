Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-19 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza

Fadel Naim, the director of Al-Ahli Hospital, one of the last healthcare facilities still operating in the northern Gaza Strip, announced on Tuesday the hospital's cessation of operations following an Israeli military incursion.

The Israeli army surrounded the hospital and detained several doctors, nurses, and wounded individuals, according to Naim's statement to AFP.

"The hospital has ceased operations due to the Israeli forces' invasion, and we are unable to admit patients or the injured. We have reports of dozens of wounded individuals on the streets," explained Naim.

He further added, "Four citizens succumbed to the injuries they sustained yesterday," referring to events that unfolded on Monday.

On October 17, a shelling incident occurred in the vicinity of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, resulting in the deaths of dozens. 


AFP

Middle East News

Israeli

Army

Al-Ahli

Hospital

Gaza

LBCI Next
US Secretary of Defense calls on countries to help secure Red Sea navigation
Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

LBCI
World News
10:58

UK Foreign Secretary urges Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-10

Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
Middle East News
08:34

UNICEF: Gaza is "the most dangerous place in the world" for children

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Le Drian to return to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More