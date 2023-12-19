Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza

Fadel Naim, the director of Al-Ahli Hospital, one of the last healthcare facilities still operating in the northern Gaza Strip, announced on Tuesday the hospital's cessation of operations following an Israeli military incursion.



The Israeli army surrounded the hospital and detained several doctors, nurses, and wounded individuals, according to Naim's statement to AFP.



"The hospital has ceased operations due to the Israeli forces' invasion, and we are unable to admit patients or the injured. We have reports of dozens of wounded individuals on the streets," explained Naim.



He further added, "Four citizens succumbed to the injuries they sustained yesterday," referring to events that unfolded on Monday.



On October 17, a shelling incident occurred in the vicinity of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, resulting in the deaths of dozens.





AFP