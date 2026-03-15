Israeli strike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanon News
15-03-2026 | 18:05
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Israeli strike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs
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Israeli strike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs

An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Israel

Strike

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