Suicide bomber kills 12 soldiers in southern Yemen

A suicide bomber killed 12 Yemeni soldiers in a military post in the southern province of Abyan on Friday morning, authorities said.



The attacker "drove a booby-trapped car into a site for the security forces," in the Mudiyah district, Mohamed al-Naqib, a spokesperson for the Southern Transitional Council, said.



No group immediately claimed responsibility, but militants linked to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) have stepped up attacks on military facilities in Yemen.





Reuters