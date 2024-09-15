Hamas official says Houthi missile attack shows 'limits' of Israeli defenses

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Sunday that a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting central Israel showed the limits of Israel's ability to defend itself.



"It is a message to the entire region that Israel is not an immune entity," Osama Hamdan told AFP during an interview in Istanbul.



"Even Israeli capabilities have limits, and the possibility of developing resistance action against the Zionist entity is a serious and real possibility, not a fantasy."



AFP