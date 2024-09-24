News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel-Hezbollah escalation risks 'complete destabilization of region': Kremlin
Middle East News
2024-09-24 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel-Hezbollah escalation risks 'complete destabilization of region': Kremlin
The Kremlin said Tuesday that the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah risked completely destabilizing the region.
"It is, of course, an event that is potentially very dangerous," risking expansion of the conflict zone and "complete destabilization of the region", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Kremlin
Russia
Israel
Hezbollah
Conflict
Middle East
Escalation
Next
Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension
Israel claims more strikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Kremlin voices 'extreme concern' over Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Kremlin voices 'extreme concern' over Israel-Hezbollah conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
0
Lebanon News
04:37
Iran's President Pezeshkian tells CNN: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah threaten regional conflict
Lebanon News
04:37
Iran's President Pezeshkian tells CNN: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah threaten regional conflict
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discusses Israel-Hezbollah escalation with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Middle East News
2024-09-20
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discusses Israel-Hezbollah escalation with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:34
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:34
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
06:49
Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension
Middle East News
06:49
Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension
0
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims more strikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims more strikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:37
Iran's President Pezeshkian tells CNN: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah threaten regional conflict
Lebanon News
04:37
Iran's President Pezeshkian tells CNN: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah threaten regional conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-15
Missile strike in Tel Aviv escalates Israeli security dilemma amid rising regional tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-15
Missile strike in Tel Aviv escalates Israeli security dilemma amid rising regional tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel's military says more than 300 Hezbollah sites targeted in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel's military says more than 300 Hezbollah sites targeted in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israel's targeting aimed at Hezbollah military leaders meeting in underground floor: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israel's targeting aimed at Hezbollah military leaders meeting in underground floor: LBCI sources
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran's FM says ready to begin nuclear talks "if other parties are willing"
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran's FM says ready to begin nuclear talks "if other parties are willing"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
3
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
4
Lebanon News
10:55
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
Lebanon News
10:55
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
5
Lebanon News
00:19
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
Lebanon News
00:19
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
6
Lebanon News
11:42
Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries
Lebanon News
11:42
Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries
7
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
8
Lebanon News
17:00
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
Lebanon News
17:00
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More