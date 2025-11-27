Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Middle East News
27-11-2025 | 10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Pope Leo left Ankara and headed to Istanbul on Thursday evening.

The media are now boarding the plane for the flight. 

Middle East News

Pope Leo

Turkey

Istanbul

Video

