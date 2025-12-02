News
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
02-12-2025 | 03:35
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Pope Leo XIV arrived at the Beirut waterfront and was driven through large crowds in the popemobile on his way to the stage for an open-air Holy Mass, part of his visit to the capital.
Residents, visitors, and officials lined the waterfront to greet him, reflecting the widespread public interest in his visit and the messages of hope and solidarity it carries.
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV
Beirut
Lebanon
Holy Mass
Pope Leo XIV urges unity and hope during open-air Mass in Beirut: Reawaken in our hearts the dream of a united Lebanon
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
