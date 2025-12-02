At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

Pope Leo XIV visited the Beirut Port site on Tuesday, where he paused for a moment of silent prayer in front of the memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2020 explosion.



The stop underscored the human and national toll of the tragedy, as the pope paid tribute to the families who lost loved ones and to all those still affected by the blast’s aftermath.



His presence at the port was seen as a gesture of solidarity with Beirut and a call to keep the memory of the victims at the centre of ongoing efforts for truth, justice, and recovery.



During the visit, he met families of the victims. Relatives held up photos of those they lost in the explosion, underscoring the personal toll of the tragedy as they shared the moment with the pontiff.