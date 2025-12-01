News
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
01-12-2025 | 11:22
High views
Share
Share
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
min
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Pope Leo XIV was visibly moved during his visit to Bkerke by the large crowd of young people who gathered to welcome him. The enthusiastic turnout highlighted the energy and engagement of Lebanon’s youth, reflecting their commitment to faith, dialogue, and the country’s future.
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV
Bkerke
Next
Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
Previous
