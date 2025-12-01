Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

01-12-2025 | 11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0min
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Pope Leo XIV was visibly moved during his visit to Bkerke by the large crowd of young people who gathered to welcome him. The enthusiastic turnout highlighted the energy and engagement of Lebanon’s youth, reflecting their commitment to faith, dialogue, and the country’s future.

Lebanon News

Pope Leo XIV

Bkerke

