Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

During a meeting with youths at the Maronite Patriarchate in Bkerke, Pope Leo XIV reflected on Lebanon’s rich history, noting that the country has long been marked by accomplishments and excellence, but also by deep wounds that are difficult to heal.



He expressed optimism about Lebanon’s future, saying the nation will once again flourish, emphasizing resilience, unity, and the potential for renewal.



Addressing young people, the pope said the future rests in their hands and that they have a historic opportunity to shape it. He emphasized that love has the power to heal everyone’s wounds and praised those who carry and create peace, describing them as true children of God.



In his speech, he mentioned several Lebanese saints, including Saint Rafqa and Saint Charbel, one of Lebanon’s most recognized symbols worldwide.



He urged the “young people of Lebanon” to stand strong, like the cedar, and help the world blossom “with hope.”