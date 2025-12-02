News
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
02-12-2025 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
min
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
During an outdoor Mass on Tuesday at Beirut’s waterfront, Pope Leo XIV described his journey as a pilgrimage of hope, praying for peace across the region. He singled out Lebanon, appealing to the international community to spare no effort in supporting dialogue and reconciliation.
He also made a direct appeal to political and social leaders, saying they must listen to their citizens.
“I especially pray for beloved Lebanon. I ask the international community once again to spare no effort in promoting processes of dialogue and reconciliation, and make a heartfelt appeal to those who hold political and social authority here and all countries marked by war and violence,” he said.
The pope emphasised the urgency of peace in nations long marked by conflict. “Listen to the cry of your peoples, who are calling for peace,” he added, urging leaders to respond to the hopes and needs of their communities.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Mass
Beirut
Pope Leo XIV
Peace
Hope
Next
Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message
Around 150,000 people at Pope's Beirut mass: Vatican
Previous
