Israeli media reports explosions heard in central Israel: Al Jazeera

Middle East News
2024-11-15 | 15:37
High views
Israeli media reports explosions heard in central Israel: Al Jazeera
Israeli media reports explosions heard in central Israel: Al Jazeera

On Friday evening, Al Jazeera, quoting Israeli media, said that a second explosion was heard in central Israel.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Explosions

Learn More