WHO chief describes ordeal during Israeli strike on Yemen airport

Middle East News
2024-12-28 | 00:09
High views
WHO chief describes ordeal during Israeli strike on Yemen airport
WHO chief describes ordeal during Israeli strike on Yemen airport

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday he was not sure he was going to survive an air strike carried out by Israel a day earlier during a series of attacks on the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Speaking after his ordeal at the Sanaa International Airport on Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the explosions that rocked the building were so deafening that his ears were still ringing more than a day later.

Tedros said it quickly became apparent the airport was under attack, describing people "running in disarray" through the site after approximately four blasts, one of them "alarmingly" close to where he was sitting near the departure lounge.

"I was not sure I could survive because it was so close, a few meters from where we were," he told Reuters. "A slight deviation could have resulted in a direct hit."

Tedros said he and his colleagues were stuck at the airport for the next hour or so as what he thought were drones flew overhead, feeding concern they could open fire again. Among the debris, he and colleagues saw missile fragments, he said.

"There (was) no shelter at all. Nothing. So you're just exposed, just waiting for anything to happen," he said.

Reuters

Middle East News

World Health Organization

Chief

Yemen

Airport

Israel

Attacks

Israeli air defense intercepts missile launched from Yemen
Turkey to permit pro-Kurdish party to visit jailed militant leader
