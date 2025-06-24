Trump says Israel and Iran violated ceasefire

24-06-2025 | 06:56
LBCI
Trump says Israel and Iran violated ceasefire
0min
Trump says Israel and Iran violated ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that both Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire he announced hours earlier, expressing dissatisfaction with both countries, particularly Israel.

Speaking to reporters before departing for the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump said Israel “withdrew” immediately after agreeing to the deal. He also stated that Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been ended.

Reuters

