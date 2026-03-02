Israeli military says it has begun a new wave of strikes on Tehran

Middle East News
02-03-2026 | 16:57
Israeli military says it has begun a new wave of strikes on Tehran
Israeli military says it has begun a new wave of strikes on Tehran

The Israeli military said late on Monday it has begun a new wave ⁠of strikes on Tehran.

The strikes came after it issued an evacuation warning for ⁠residents in Tehran, particularly those residing near ⁠state broadcaster IRIB's headquarters.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israeli

Military

Strikes

Tehran

