Israel's military said it "struck and dismantled" the headquarters of Iran's state radio and television broadcaster, as it pressed on with its campaign against the Islamic republic.



"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck and dismantled the Iranian terrorist regime's communications centre" in Tehran, the military said, referring to IRIB.



"The activities taking place at the centre were carried out and directed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps. Over the years, the Iranian Broadcasting Authority called for the destruction of the State of Israel and for the use of nuclear weapons," the military added.



AFP