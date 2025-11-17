Germany to resume arms exports to Israel from November 24

Middle East News
17-11-2025 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany to resume arms exports to Israel from November 24
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany to resume arms exports to Israel from November 24

The German government will lift an order suspending some weapons sales to Israel from next week, following the ceasefire agreement reached last month, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

"The government will, as a general rule, revert to case-by-case reviews in decisions on arms exports and respond to further developments," the spokesperson said.

The decision will allow the resumption of exports suspended in August, from Nov. 24, the spokesperson said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

resume

exports

Israel

November

LBCI Next
Moscow: Russian and Iranian FMs discuss Tehran’s nuclear program
China expresses readiness to support security and stability in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-11

Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-01

Syrian leader Sharaa to head to Washington in November: US envoy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Syria to hand over Uyghur jihadist fighters to China: Govt, diplomatic sources to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

India police say 45 pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Moscow: Russian and Iranian FMs discuss Tehran’s nuclear program

LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

China expresses readiness to support security and stability in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2025-10-16

Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-29

Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29

Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More