Israel's UN Envoy: Lebanon must take action against Hezbollah

Lebanon News
03-03-2026 | 15:20
High views
Israel’s UN Envoy: Lebanon must take action against Hezbollah
Israel’s UN Envoy: Lebanon must take action against Hezbollah

Israel’s U.N. envoy, Danny Danon, said on Tuesday that the Lebanese government must take immediate action against Hezbollah fighters launching attacks on Israel from Lebanese territory in order to prevent further escalation.

He made the remarks to reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Reuters

