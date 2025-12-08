Israel plans to remain in southern Syria’s buffer zone, Netanyahu says

08-12-2025
Israel plans to remain in southern Syria’s buffer zone, Netanyahu says
Israel plans to remain in southern Syria’s buffer zone, Netanyahu says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends for Israel to remain in the buffer zone in southern Syria and has no plans to withdraw, according to comments reported by the Associated Press.

Netanyahu said he hopes an agreement can be reached to demilitarize southern Syria, “but he wants Israel to stay in those areas.”
AFP

Iran says dual national held during 12-day war on trial for spying for Israel
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
